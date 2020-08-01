It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Wilfred (Buck) Hartleib, of Goderich, Ontario on Tuesday, July 28 at the London Health Sciences Centre. He was in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Roselin (Diebold) for 55 years. Cherished father to Darryl and Rhonda, father-in-law to Karen (Habel) and John Coups and very loving grandfather to Ethan, Emmi, Hailey and Lauren. He is survived by and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Erna (Rabethge) and Wilfred Hartleib and five older sisters: Louise Pickering, Ruth Burgess, Margaret Stritychuk, Bernice Dautner, and Doris Martin. Due to the current pandemic protocol, a private funeral service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home , 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, August 4th at 1 p.m. Close friends and family are asked to RSVP the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445 to arrange attendance at the service. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery for immediate family. A livestream of the funeral service will be held at www.erbgood.com
on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Dennis was born in Waterloo, Ontario. He attended Elizabeth Ziegler and K.C.I. He spent his entire career as a Quality Control Supervisor for the Arrow Shirt Company. Dennis enjoyed sports, playing both football and baseball in his youth. He was an advocate for youth sports and supported this through countless hours both coaching and volunteering. More recently his passion has been his grandchildren and cheering them on. Dennis promoted the value of community service and volunteerism. He was a founding and lifetime Charter member of the Lakeshore Optimist Club. He organized many tournaments and fundraisers. He received numerous awards for his contributions including the Waterloo award; a commendation from the City of Kitchener as well as acknowledgement from the Province of Ontario. After moving to Goderich, Dennis assisted the Lions Club, the Jr C hockey team and Kids Booster Club. Condolences for the family, and donations in lieu of flowers to the Canadian Diabetes Association may be arranged by contacting the funeral home www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Kitmer and the staff at both the Alexandra and Marine General Hospital and the London Health Science Centre. "The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind."