1/1
Dennis Wilfred (Buck) HARTLEIB
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Wilfred (Buck) Hartleib, of Goderich, Ontario on Tuesday, July 28 at the London Health Sciences Centre. He was in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Roselin (Diebold) for 55 years. Cherished father to Darryl and Rhonda, father-in-law to Karen (Habel) and John Coups and very loving grandfather to Ethan, Emmi, Hailey and Lauren. He is survived by and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Erna (Rabethge) and Wilfred Hartleib and five older sisters: Louise Pickering, Ruth Burgess, Margaret Stritychuk, Bernice Dautner, and Doris Martin. Due to the current pandemic protocol, a private funeral service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home , 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, August 4th at 1 p.m. Close friends and family are asked to RSVP the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445 to arrange attendance at the service. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery for immediate family. A livestream of the funeral service will be held at www.erbgood.com on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Dennis was born in Waterloo, Ontario. He attended Elizabeth Ziegler and K.C.I. He spent his entire career as a Quality Control Supervisor for the Arrow Shirt Company. Dennis enjoyed sports, playing both football and baseball in his youth. He was an advocate for youth sports and supported this through countless hours both coaching and volunteering. More recently his passion has been his grandchildren and cheering them on. Dennis promoted the value of community service and volunteerism. He was a founding and lifetime Charter member of the Lakeshore Optimist Club. He organized many tournaments and fundraisers. He received numerous awards for his contributions including the Waterloo award; a commendation from the City of Kitchener as well as acknowledgement from the Province of Ontario. After moving to Goderich, Dennis assisted the Lions Club, the Jr C hockey team and Kids Booster Club. Condolences for the family, and donations in lieu of flowers to the Canadian Diabetes Association may be arranged by contacting the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Kitmer and the staff at both the Alexandra and Marine General Hospital and the London Health Science Centre. "The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved