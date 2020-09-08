Denny SNIDER

Dennis Edwin Snider, of Durham and formerly of Kitchener, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in his 74th year. Beloved father of Ben Snider, and Nathan Snider. Dear brother of Brenda and her husband Don Savoie of Brantford and brother-in-law of Shirley Snider of Kitchener. Predeceased by his parents Elias and Ruth Snider, and his brother Don Snider. Denny was well known for his vehicle lettering and sign painting. After his retirement, Denny developed a love and keen interest for model trains. Cremation. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the McCulloch-Watson Funeral Home, Durham.