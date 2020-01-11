|
|
Passed away unexpectedly from heart failure, on January 3,2020 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands in his 48th year. Derek was the loving husband to Carry and proud father to Marcus, also from Ontario survived by his daughters Ashley and Jessica Gamer and grandfather to Mateo. Derek was the son of Brenda Lavigne (Ian McCuaig) and Bob (Carol)Lavigne. Brother to Jason (Candice) and Shawn (Crystal). Son-in-law to Jan Gort and predeceased by his mother-in-law, Marianne Gort-van Mourik. G.G. in heaven has welcomed Derek with open arms. Donations in his memory can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association @www.cmhagb.org
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020