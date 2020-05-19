On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Debbie (Derkje) Hesselink (nee Oosterink), of Lakeview Manor, Beaverton, passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. Debbie lived most of her life in the Woodstock area, and was in her 75th year. She is now at peace and fully restored with her Lord and Saviour. Debbie has now been reunited with her loving husband Bill (2002) and her infant son, Gary (1978). She was a loving mother to Brenda Huberts and husband Henry of Woodville, and Gary Hesselink, and wife Rebecca "Becky" of Waterloo; proud Oma to Ryan, Isaac, and Josiah Huberts, and Hazel and Harvey Hesselink; dear sister to Grace Haas and husband Jim, and Bill Oosterink and wife Joan, all of Woodstock. Cherished sister-in-law to Gerry and Trudy Koobs, Bert and Mary Hesselink and Sieny Klaassen, all of Drayton. Predeceased by brothers-in-law John Hesselink and Jerry Klaasen, and sister-in-law Dorothy Hesselink. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. The last of her siblings to immigrate from Holland, Debbie became an elementary school teacher. She and Bill married and built a loving family, on their farm west of Woodstock. She was an active member of Emmanuel Reformed Church of Woodstock where she loved to sing for many years in the church choir, and play piano. She spent much of her time volunteering and helping others, which included time at Woodstock General Hospital and VON Oxford Sakura House. There will be an opportunity for visitation at Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock, 519-539-0004 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for friends, and from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, immediate family members will not be receiving friends at the visitation and there will be a limit of 10 visitors allowed in the funeral home at any time. A private graveside service will be held on May 20, 2020, at Oxford Memorial Park Cemetery for immediate family only. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online condolences at: www.brockandvisser.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 19, 2020.