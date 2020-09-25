1/1
Derrick Bradford MCINTOSH
Of Toronto and formerly of Palmerston passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 41 years of age. Cherished son of Brad McIntosh and Darlene Walker. Treasured brother of Heidi (Matt), Justin, Temeika, Felisha and Allisha. Beloved uncle of Keegan, Preston, Levi, Kane, Felix and the late Amelia. Dear grandson of Christine McIntosh and the late Lloyd McIntosh and Jim and Marion Walker. Derrick will always be lovingly remembered by several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his work family at Goldblatt Partners. He will be missed by many but forgotten by none. To honour Derrick's wishes cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held in the Drayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Moorefield Community Centre, 15 Ball Avenue, Moorefield on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Please visit the Funeral Home Website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca or call the Funeral Home at 519-638-3072 to schedule a time to attend the visitation. Due to Provincial Restrictions there will be a limited number of people allowed in the Community Centre, Social Distancing must be respected and Masks are required. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 25, 2020.
