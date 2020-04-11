Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
may view his service
via livestream at the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
More Obituaries for Derrick Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick Tucker


1950 - 2020
Derrick Tucker Obituary
Tucker, Derrick Derrick Fitzgerald Tucker was born in Kingston, Jamaica at Victoria Jubilee Hospital on December 1, 1950. He was raised in Kingston, baptized at Seaside Church of God of Prophecy in Portland, Jamaica, and passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, ON at the age of 69. Derrick was an Ordained Minister. A man who loved God, knew his Bible and strongly believed in the power of prayer. He chose to follow the trade of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, becoming a skilled carpenter. He was the type of person that didn't know the word failure, always aiming for success at anything he had his hand in. Although he was known as a serious man, he had a vast sense of humour that would make anyone smile and laugh, even in the darkest of times. He is survived by his children Christopher Tucker, Christine Tucker-Wilson, Nathan Tucker, David Braune, Jonathan Braune; his granddaughters Cephaline "Cephy" Tucker, Xena Braune, Xoey Wells; his siblings Delores Tucker-Osborne, Owen Swain, Craig Tucker, Angela Swain and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Derrick will be greatly missed, loved, cherished and celebrated! Due to the ongoing covid 19 pandemic, a private visitation and service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Derrick's extended family and friends may view his service on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11 am via livestream at the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cephaline Tucker Trust Fund would be appreciated (donations accepted at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Derrick's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020
