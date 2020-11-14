Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House after a long arduous battle with cancer on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 77. Cherished wife of Leroy (Lee) for 58 years. Loving mother to children Francois, Nicola and Dominic. Survived by brother Robert. Predeceased by parents Keith and Alberta Delfosse. The family would like to thank all of the amazing people who have helped Diane along her tough journey: the wonderful staff at Innisfree, the amazing nurses at Paramed and the array of doctors at Mount Sinai, Toronto General and Grand River hospitals. Cremation has taken place. A future celebration of life will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to The Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society or any of our local hospitals. Visit www.henrywalser.com
e to view Diane's memorial.