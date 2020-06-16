Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday June 14, 2020, 62 years old. Diane was born in Kitchener to Newton and Mary Gingrich on July 16, 1957. She is survived by her daughter Shannon (Spanta) Kazak, son Thomas Hirons, brothers Duane (Evelyn) Gingrich, Dennis (Luann) Gingrich, sister-in-law Bonnie Gingrich, and grandchildren Dominick, Chase, Carter, Owen, Jasper, and Jaxson. She was predeceased by her eldest son Brandon (2008), brother Daryl (2018), father Newton (1979), mother Mary (2003), and stepfather Ervin Erb (2002). Diane was a fierce protector and loving provider for her children and grandchildren. She will be missed but never forgotten. A private family graveside service will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Condolences for the family and donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Epilepsy Foundation, South Central Ontario may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 16, 2020.