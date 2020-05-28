Passed peacefully away on May 25, 2020, Diane Pittman, age 63. Predeceased by her mother, Marie (Dunn) and father, Patrick Pittman; brothers: Patrick, Michael, and Jerry. Leaving to mourn sister Mary (John) Antle and family; sister Pat (Bill) Noonan; sister Donna (George) Corbett and family; brother Kevin Pittman and family; sister Sheila MacLeod and family; brother Paddy's family; brother Mike's family; brother Jerry's family; and her boyfriend, Paul. Also a large circle of other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. RIP Diane. You will live in our hearts forever.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 28, 2020.