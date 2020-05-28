Diane Pittman
Passed peacefully away on May 25, 2020, Diane Pittman, age 63. Predeceased by her mother, Marie (Dunn) and father, Patrick Pittman; brothers: Patrick, Michael, and Jerry. Leaving to mourn sister Mary (John) Antle and family; sister Pat (Bill) Noonan; sister Donna (George) Corbett and family; brother Kevin Pittman and family; sister Sheila MacLeod and family; brother Paddy's family; brother Mike's family; brother Jerry's family; and her boyfriend, Paul. Also a large circle of other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. RIP Diane. You will live in our hearts forever.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 28, 2020.
