Diane Shirley (Hilker) (Dee) Meere
1953 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Diane (Dee) Shirley (Hilker) Meere. Dee passed away at home on April 17, 2020, held by her loving son, John Meere. Dee was born May 31, 1953. (66 years) Dee is predeceased by her parents Agnes and Charles Anthony Hilker, and her brother Ronald Wayne Hilker. She is missed deeply by her surviving family: her sons John Meere and son Dion, Jim Meere (Jen) and children. Chloe (daughter Anya), Colton, Cailey and Codi, and her daughter, Deana (Nick) MacGregor, and her children. Ethan, Kaleb, and Emma. .Dee was fortunate to have 9 wonderful grandchildren and one wonderful great-granddaughter. .Dee is greatly missed by her sisters Patricia Stone (Jim) and Heather Dietrich (Terry) and sister-in-law, Andrea Hilker (Ron deceased) Dee's nieces and nephews include Suzanne Stone, Jonathan Stone, Nathan Hilker, Renee Hilker, Lianna Barnard, and Melanie Barnard. Dee was cremated on April 25th, with her children in attendance to see their cherished mother off. Dee's ashes will find their final resting place next to her parents in the Parkview Cemetery and a family gathering will be held at a later date. Dee was a beautiful soul with a good heart and a non-judgemental attitude for everyone. She had a winning way with animals, especially horses. Abused and difficult animals found a safe place and loved Dee. She found the goodness in both animals and people and loved them unconditionally, whatever their flaws. While we live, Dee will continue to live in our hearts and memories. We love you, Dee, and always will.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.
