Dianne : (Runstedler) Duggan
Passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2020 in Hamilton at the age of 68. She will always be the cherished "Hun" to her husband John. Dianne was a loving mother to her children Tracey Smiley and Lisa (Jason) Tolton. Memories with Granny will be treasured by her four grandchildren Aidan, Madison, Jordan and Jack. Dianne was the oldest sibling of the 10 Runstedler children. She will be missed as a matriarch, companion, and friend to those in need. Dianne will be remembered for her warm-hearted and compassionate nature. From the young age of 16 to her retirement, Dianne worked at St. Mary's hospital, where she spent the better part of 49 years serving and caring for her community. Dianne's family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Liturgy service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. A private interment will follow. Guests who wish to attend the visitation and service are asked to RSVP through the funeral home website. Please note, a face mask must be worn while on the premises. Those who are unable to attend the funeral are invited to view the service via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dianne's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 11, 2020.
