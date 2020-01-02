|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on December 31st, 2019 at Grand River Hospital at 76 years of age. Beloved wife of John Bauer for 57 years. Cherished mother of Cindy Bauer (Dave) and Debby Nantais (Dave). Loving grandmother to Taylor (Summer), Kelven (Melissa), Colin and Chayse. Dianne is predeceased by her parents Gerald and Audrey McCarthy and her brother Richard. She will be missed dearly by her sisters Carol, Gerri, and Pat and nieces and nephews. Dianne's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 pm - 3:45 pm on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Heart and Stoke Foundation and the (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dianne's memorial.