|
|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by family at Conestoga Lodge in Kitchener. Beloved wife of Henry for 57 years, loving mother of Kevin (Carmen), Kimberly (Jeremy) Snyder. Cherished grandmother of Collin, Benjamin, Adam and Kristine. Dear sister-in-law Donna (Doug) Sommerville and nephews Robert, Mark and James Tonin Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Dorothy (Hahn) Candler. Remembered forever by cousins. A special thanks to dear friends and Lizabeth (Personal Support Worker) for their continuous love and support. Missed by Maggie. Dianne had worked at Kaufman Footwear for 28 years in the Purchasing Department. She had a love for family gatherings and traditions especially for birthdays and at Christmas. She enjoyed family vacations at Gobles Grove in Port Elgin. She also took great enjoyment in sewing, knitting, needlepoint and many other crafty projects while watching figure skating and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball. At Dianne's request there will not be a service, and an internment will take place at a later date at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.memorycemetery.ca Dianne's memory lives in our hearts forever.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020