Dianne Linda DALLORTO
67 years old, of Elora, Ontario passed away on July 10, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Andre Dallorto, children, Amanda (David), Mark (Katie), Andrea (Dan) and Sarah (Shaun). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Elizabeth, John, Anna, Crystal, Tayla, Aubree, Ethan, Gavin, Olivia and Isabella. Sadly missed by her mother Mildred, and sisters Karolyn (Clark) and Connie, sister-in-law Angela (Paul), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Karl and stepfather Jack. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Friends may view the service on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. via the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Dianne's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 15, 2020.
