Gone to be with the Lord on Friday June 26, 2020 in Cambridge, at the age of 77. Dianne was a very loving soul who loved to paint, read, horseback riding in her younger days, cooking family feasts, and most of all praising God and bringing souls to know her Saviour, Jesus. Dianne will be missed greatly by numerous family and friends including her daughter Kathleen Joy (Woodworth) Hoffman; siblings Kathryn Pozniak, Stephen Woodworth, Gwendolyn Woodworth, Mike Relf, Margaret Vance, and Marsha Meyers. She will be especially missed by niece Andrea (Woodworth) Wiebe. Messages and condolences to: www.tricitycremations.com
or 519-772-1237.