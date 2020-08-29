formerly of Milverton and Listowel, passed away peacefully at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth on Thursday August 27, 2020 at the age of 69. Dianne worked for many years at Cooper Standard Automotive in Stratford and retired in 2011. She was a volunteer with North Perth Hospice for a time. Dianne enjoyed reading and the time spent with her family. She loved travelling and camping over many years. Dianne was born in New Hamburg on March 15, 1951, a daughter of the late Almon and Annie Mae (Ropp) Roth. She is survived by her sister Shirley (Herb) Wagler, brothers Ervin and Ed Roth, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Brenda Roth, Wayne (Mary Lou) Knoblauch, Richard (Glenda) Knoblauch and Lorna Knoblauch. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Bill Knoblauch, friend Alex Henry, her sister and brother-in-law Nelda and Del Roth, brother Mayne, sisters-in-law Marie Roth and Wanda Roth, nephew-in-law Cliff Elliott, father-in-law and mother-in-law Claude and Lavina Knoblauch, sister-in-law Diane Knoblauch and brother-in-law Daryl Knoblauch. A private family visitation will be held at Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382). A private family funeral service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held at Poole Mennonite Church with Pastor Fred Redekop officiating. Interment in Poole Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Poole Mennonite Church or Stratford Perth Hospice Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca