Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Ray Palmer (June 2020). Loving mother of Michael Palmer (Heather), Linda Williams, Jeff Palmer (Susan), Barb Stewart (Don) and Lorin Lopes (Jamie). Cherished grandmother of Alex (Ashley), Rachael (Camil), Joshua (Rosanne), Brad (Victoria), Steven, Nick, Jamie (Alyssa), Cameron (Carly), Samantha (Colton), Jack and Thomas and loving great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of Carol Symons (Jim). Predeceased by her parents Joseph (Hector) and Marg Vallee and brother Richard Vallee. Dianne was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother whose life was taken too soon after a brief but valiant fight against cancer. Dianne was retired from a long career with Dutch Boy Food Markets where she worked as an executive assistant and created many life long friendships. Dianne enjoyed spending time with her many friends that she met at the gym and through the Scout House Drum and Bugle Corps. While raising 5 children, Dianne also volunteered as a Girl Guide leader and a ringette coach. After retiring, she contributed thousand of hours delivering Meals on Wheels. She was also actively involved with the Scout House Band. Dianne loved to spending time with her family and at the cottage with her dear friends Bill and Sharon Lowe. Rest in peace Mom. We will sadly miss both you and Dad but are comforted knowing that you are back together again. Dianne's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A memorial service will held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1pm. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Dianne's visitation and service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences and guests are required to wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or KidsAbility would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Please visit Dianne's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com
