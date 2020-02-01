Home

Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
More Obituaries for Dianne Schuiling
Dianne (Watson) Schuiling

Dianne (Watson) Schuiling Obituary
After a courageous battle with cancer, Dianne passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 at the Lisaard House at the age of 74. Cherished wife of Edward for 53 years. Devoted mother to Mark and Stacey. Loving grandmother to Kathryn, William, Bryden and Wyatt. Survived by her siblings Alex Watson and Bonnie Ersman. Will forever remain in the hearts of her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Dianne's Life will take place at a later date with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Lisaard House may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020
