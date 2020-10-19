Dimitrios Georgopoulos

Passed away peacefully in his sleep at St Mary's General Hospital on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Kitchener, ON at the age of 90. Dimitrios will be forever missed by his beloved wife of 54 years, Efrosyni (nee Samaras). He leaves behind his loving children, Paul (Ange), Pashalina (Michael) and Kyriacos (Sarah). Dimitrios was a proud grandfather and adored by his eight grandchildren, Anastasia, John Michael, Dimitris, Gabby, Sophia, Teddy and twins Jimmy and John. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Giorgos and sister-in-law Anastasia in Greece. "Theo Taki" will forever be remembered by his many nephews, nieces, friends, colleagues in Canada, US and Greece. Predeceased by his parents Pavlos and Pashalina, siblings Pantelis (Artemis), Andromahe (Michael), Soula (Chris) and George (Irene). Dimitrios was born in a small town, Amyntaio, Florina, Greece in 1930. He was the second youngest sibling of a hard-working family. Unfortunately, his parents passed away when he was very young and he and his siblings learned to survive and progress together. Dimitrios spent many years serving in the Greek Military upon his discharge he worked with his brothers painting churches and buildings and travelled throughout Greece as a truck driver delivering produce. He decided to experience Canada upon the guidance of his siblings. He arrived in Canada in the early 60's via Halifax and always spoke about his first job working at the grandiose Walper Hotel. After several years in Canada, he returned to Greece and married Efrosyni. They returned to Canada and commenced their journey sowing new roots in Kitchener. After many years in construction at Steed and Evans, he then retired at Kraus Carpet Mills. In his retirement he continued his passion as an avid gardener cultivating the hottest peppers anyone has ever tasted. His carpentry skills were second to none and he kept busy with multiple renovation projects which kept building inspectors in awe of his skill. Dimitrios had a fiery passion for everything in life, family, work and morality. In his retirement "Pappou" loved and adored his eight grandchildren as they were the light of his life. Dimitrios will always be remembered as a hard-working, dedicated husband, father, grandfather and devout Orthodox Christian committed to his church as a long serving parish council member and lifelong member at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church. "May his memory be eternal" Efrosyni was a courageous and loyal wife caring for him during his challenging period with Dementia. Many thanks go to Pasha and her family for taking on the challenge of nursing him during the Pandemic. The family would also like to thank the many PSW's that assisted, Dr. Thomas Irvine and the marvelous work of the 5th floor nurses at St. Mary's Hospital. Dimitrios' family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Trisagion prayers at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Peter and Paul's Greek Orthodox Church, 527 Bridgeport Rd. Kitchener, ON, N2K 1N6, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Father Anatoliy Bandura officiating. Private interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery. Guests must RSVP to attend the visitation and service. Masks are mandatory. Those who cannot attend the service are welcome to view the service via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Dimitrios's memorial and to RSVP.