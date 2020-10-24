Dirk LAMMERS

May 04, 1930 - October 22, 2020 Dirk was called home to his Lord, surrounded by the love of his family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Willemien (Harbers) for 37 years and the late Adriana (vandeKoppel) (1980). Loving father of Nancy and Bill Pennings of Kitchener, Annette and Albert Pennings of St. Thomas, Wilma and Jack Joustra of Winchester Springs, Don and Maaike Grotenhuis of Inkerman, Sylvia and John Leistra of Glen Morris and Mary-Joyce and Derrick Grift of Kitchener. Dear grandfather to his 27 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends. Dirk was born in the Netherlands and was the youngest of his 14 siblings. He immigrated to Canada in 1953 and was very active in the Drayton Christian Reformed Church, serving as an Elder and Clerk. The family will receive friends at the Drayton Christian Reformed Church, 88 Main Street East, Drayton on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Please visit the funeral home website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
or call the funeral home at 519-638-3072 to book a visitation time. Due to COVID only a limited number of people are allowed in for visitation, masks are mandatory and physical distancing must be respected. A private family service will be held in the Drayton Christian Reformed Church and will be live streamed on the funeral home website on Tuesday, October 27 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in Drayton Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca