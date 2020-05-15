The Lord took home his faithful servant, Rev. Dirk Cornelis Los, peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in his 97th year. He was born in Sassenheim, The Netherlands, the eldest son of Willem and Maria Los. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Alice (Boter), in 2009, and by three siblings. He is survived by one sister. He was the dear father of Marian and Keith Knight, Joyce Geleynse, Irene and Carel Geleynse, Liesje VanZwol, Bill and Ingrid Los, and Chris and Nell Los; sister-in-law Grace Meyer, niece Margaret and Richard Denbok. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren. He was the beloved pastor of churches in Stellendam and Ferwerd, The Netherlands; Georgetown, Grimsby, Jarvis, Peterborough, Woodstock, Kemptville, Brockville and Listowel. He was known as a compassionate pastor with a 'merciful heart' and an incredible wit. The family extends its profound gratitude to the staff at Livingstone Manor for the excellent level of care that they provided for him during this last year. A private family funeral service will be held at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Listowel on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ralph Wigboldus officiating. The service will be live-streamed, and the link will be available on the funeral home website. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Christian School would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 15, 2020.