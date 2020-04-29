Home

Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Passed away on Monday April 27th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Helmuth Esslinger (2006). Dear sister of Gordon Meinzinger (Martina). Predeceased by parents Jerome & Ida Meinzinger, sister Carol Arnold, and twin brother Dennis (Susan) Meinzinger. Sadly missed by brother Gord (Tina) Meinzinger, nephews Greg Meinzinger and Keith Arnold, nieces Dawn (Graeme) Fisken and Denise Zilney, and all of her bowling friends. A special thanks to the team at Trinity Village for the kind and tender care of Dolores during her stay. A private family burial will take place. If desired, donations would be appreciated to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation, 911 Queen's Blvd., Kitchener, ON N2M 1B2. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020
