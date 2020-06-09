Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Donald (2015). Devoted mother of Darryl (Cheryl), Phil, Don (Jennifer) and Kathleen (Isabel). Loving grandmother of Amber (Lance), Erica, Colleen (Nicholas), Claire and Rory. Proud great-grandmother (Gigi) of Drew, Zach, Samantha, Jack and Madeleine. Survived by sisters-in-law Grace Shrubb, Isobel Chapman and Dorothy Laliberte, brothers-in-law Bill Shrubb and Don Henderson as well as many nieces and nephews. Born in Lindsay, Ontario on March 28, 1930. Predeceased by parents Robert and Ruby Waddell and brother Ronald. A socially distanced visitation for friends and family will be held at the Mackey Funeral Home (33 Peel Street, Lindsay, 705-328-2721) on Saturday, June 13th by appointment only, followed by a private graveside service and interment at Emily Cemetery, Omemee. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' memory may be made to the GERI Department at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay whose staff provided the best care for Dolores for more than two years. Also many thanks to her devoted niece, Barb Northey, for her help during the past three years. Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings to 10 or less people. Congregating in groups of more than 10 is currently prohibited.