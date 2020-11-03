1/1
Dominic "Danny" BELLISSIMO
(Retired Teacher - Resurrection Catholic Secondary School) Passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Beloved son of the late Francesco and Angela Bellissimo. Loving brother of Anna (Chris Lines), Rose (Lester Green) and Saverio (Shannon Whyte). Uncle Danny will be sadly missed by Oliver, Alicia (Dillon), Samara (Bryden), Tessa (Jake), and Declan. Proud great-uncle of Sienna. Sadly missed by his many friends whom he considered extended family. Dominic enriched many people's lives. He felt he had a good life, filled with many adventures. Dominic loved time in nature, travelling, singing, cooking and time with friends. He made a difference to many of his students, many who as adults became his friends. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or The War Amps. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Dominic's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
