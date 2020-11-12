Passed away on November 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 83. He is predeceased by wife Emily (1992) and will be missed by his companion Millie Young. He will be missed by his children: Randy, Corinne, and Karen (Bob). He is also missed by his grandchildren: James, Jillian, Jaclyn, Jonathan, Rebecca, Nicholas and predeceased by Ryan (1983). He leaves behind his great grandchildren: Zachary, Hayleigh, Ashton and Elle. Don is missed by many friends and extended family. Private Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation-Cardiac Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Don's memorial.