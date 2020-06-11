Don Verner
At Listowel Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 8, 2020, Henry Donald Verner of R.R. 3, Listowel, in his 81st year. Husband of the late Barbara (Henderson) Verner (2002). Father of John Verner, Henry and Janet Verner, and William Verner, all of Listowel, and Elizabeth Verner and Jeff Hutchison of Ethel. Grandfather of Michael and Donald Jr. Remembered by his many nieces, nephews, and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Ruth Craig and Jean Verner. Don was a dairy farmer for all his life. He was a proud member of the Loyal Orange Lodge #667 Britton and the Grand Black Chapter of Ontario West. A private family funeral service will be held at Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Friday, June 12th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be live-streamed and the link will be available on the funeral home website. Pastor Kirby Hewlett officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 11, 2020.
