NEW GLASGOW, N.S. - Dona Patricia "Pat" Brown, 74, New Glasgow, N.S., passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow with her sons beside her. Born in Toronto, Ontario, she was a daughter of the late William Donald "Don" and Phyllis (Hutt) Moss. Pat opened Seniors For Seniors, Truro in 1990 and in 1997, she moved to Ontario where she opened franchises in Kitchener and London. Retiring 2014, Pat moved back to Nova Scotia to be closer to sons. She was employed with First United Baptist Church, New Glasgow until ill health forced her to retire. Pat's love of travel never ended, even during illness. Pat was an energetic lady who possessed a beautiful mind. Her faith was firmly placed in her Lord Jesus Christ. For Pat, "Life has changed; not ended"! Surviving are her sons, Michael (Heidi Zinck), New Glasgow; Robert (Erin), Truro, N.S.; grandchildren, Daniel M., Liam, Reilly, Daniel B., Hannah, Padan, Marley and Finley; great-granddaughter, Sophia; sister, Deborah (Seth) Cechetto, Toronto, Ont.; brother, James (Meredeth) Moss, Scottsdale, Arizona; several nieces and nephews. In keeping with Pat's wishes, her family will celebrate her life privately. If desired, donations may be made in Pat's memory to Aberdeen Palliative Care Society. www.pkmacdonald.ca