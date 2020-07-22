1/1
Donald Albert "Don" YAKE
Peacefully at Palmerston and District Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Kay Ayres and the late Margaret "Jill" Yake (2011). Loving father of Dan Yake and his wife Kim of Mount Forest; Susan MacKenzie and her husband Blair of Waterloo; and Peter Yake and his wife Catherine of Acton. Cherished grandfather of Greg Yake (Nicole Schwehr), Jenna Yake (Craig Eden); Ian MacKenzie, Kate MacKenzie; Lindsey Yake, and Michael Yake. Dear brother of John Yake and his wife Dorothy of Oakville; Paul Yake and his wife Pat of Mount Hope; Harvey Yake and his wife Jackie of Tillsonburg; and brother-in-law of Barbara Yake-Kuhl. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Irene Yake, daughter Linda Yake, sister Janet Leach and brother Murray Yake. Don was a loyal member of the Masonic Lodge - King Hiram Lodge No. 78 in Tillsonburg, the Kinsmen K40 Club of Mount Forest and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 134, Mount Forest. Don enjoyed a few drinks and spending time with family and friends as well as playing cards and travelling. He loved to laugh and truly enjoyed life. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held with interment in Tillsonburg Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Don are asked to consider the Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation or the Louise Marshall Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Bob and I have known Don since we were teens so you can see how long ago that was! We were blessed to have many overnight visits as a family when our children were young and several trips together spanning many years. Don was a kind and loyal family member to the Kelly family and particularly kind and loving to our mother when she lived with Jill and Don in Mt. Forest. Always in our hearts. He will be missed.Love. Pat and Bob VanLouwe
Pat VanLouwe
