Farmer, husband, Dad, Granddad, and Great Granddad, Donald Alfred Hewitt of Plattsville, born on August 30th, 1924, died as he lived, peacefully in his 96th year at home. Surrounded by his favourite music and by the love, tears and laughter of his family. His passing will leave a hole in the lives and hearts of his loving wife, Maxine (Hunter) with whom he would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on July 22, 2020, his "favourite" children Joan and Ed and their spouses Dean and Irene, his adored grandchildren, Zack (Dana), Kathleen (Johnathan), Cole (Jaynee), Cara (Ryan), Tricia (Cody), Kevin (Erin), Derek (Erin). And his new generation of Great Grands, Liam, Hudson, Taylor, Abigail, Gracie, Alita, Callum, Ben and Wyatt. He outlived 7 of his 8 siblings, including his identical twin brother Douglas (1991) and he leaves his youngest sister Joyce, her husband Hans Lass and sister in laws Clara Wise and Elly Hunter to mourn his passing. Relatives and friends may call at the Glendinning Funeral Home 40 William St., Plattsville on Sunday from 1-4 pm. Funeral Service will be conducted on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11:00 in the funeral home chapel. Interment in Plattsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the M.C.C. or the Woodstock Hospital Foundation (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca He would often remind us "you're going to miss me when I'm gone" and we will.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020