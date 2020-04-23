|
Cairns, Donald Allan Passed away at his residence in Elmira on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 85. Al was the beloved husband of the late Cathie Cairns (2016). Loved father of Linda (Dan Hull), Lisa (Glen) Lewington, and David (Mary Litwiller). Loving grandfather of Ryan Cochrane and Oliver Cairns. Lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Dorothy Giddings and her children John and Frank. Al was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Elmira Branch 469, and the Legion Dart League. At Al's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cardiac Fitness Association (CSA) would be appreciated by the family. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 23, 2020