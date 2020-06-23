Donald Aloysius Eckert
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Pinnell) for over 60 years. Loving father of Donalee Jensen (John), Dale Eckert, Dianne Vezsenyi, Daniel Eckert and Deven Eckert. Proud grandfather of Kyle (Natalie), Stacey (Eric), Joshua (Robyn), Jeremy, Alexander, Hana, Rachel and great-grandfather of Jack, Abigail and Benjamin. Son of the late Edward and Matilda Eckert. Dear brother of Annette Meyer and the late Florence Davidson, Rita Guil, Alvin, David, Brian and Bruce Eckert. Fondly remembered by his in-laws, nieces, nephews and their families. Don was a custodian with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, Cub Scout Leader and member of St. Joseph's choir. He was an avid Blue Jays fan and foodie, who loved cooking and WWII memorabilia, especially Lancaster airplanes. Don's family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's RC Church, 148 Madison Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Please note, if you wish to attend, please bring a protective mask and you must be previously registered as required by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario. Please visit www.henrywalser.com to confirm your attendance and to view Don's memorial. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery following the mass, where attendance will be limited to 50 persons. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the The Arthritis Society or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home).


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 23, 2020.
