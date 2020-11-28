It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Donald Alvin Brunk, on November 25, 2020 at the age of 75 to be with his great God and provider. Beloved husband of Myra (Biehn) Brunk and loving father of Lynnette Gerber (Chris Vardy) and Tracy Grace. Devoted Papa to Jordyn and Brady Gerber and Caleigh and Kian White. Dear brother of Melvin (Alida) Brunk and Marilyn (George) Wickham and brother-in-law to Ruby Soderberg and Elvern (Ruth Ann) Biehn. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Predeceased by his parents Mary and David Brunk. We will all miss his incredible energy and passion for spending time with family. Papa was a grandparental rink rat, sports pitch, and paddock enthusiast. He took great pride in attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events as their greatest fan for figure skating, hockey, ringette, field hockey, baseball, dance and horseback riding events, regardless of their location. Don spent many enjoyable hours in his "shed" where he created, designed, invented, fixed, and built just about anything imaginable. His passions were welding and engines; his creations were known for their enduring functionality, not necessarily for their finesse. He was nothing short of a modern day "MacGyver". Don was passionate about serving his community as shown by his 20 years of service on municipal council for Perth East, his current term on the Board of Directors for the Grand River Conservation Authority, doing deliveries for Meals on Wheels, and as chair of ministry and personnel for the Hampstead United Church. He was a long-time soccer player with a group of me that play year-round every Wednesday night; his final moments were spent having a great time playing a game that he loved. A drive-by visitation will be held at the Mark Jutzi funeral home in Milverton on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. A private family funeral service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca