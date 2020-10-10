Donald passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Andrew's Terrace in Cambridge after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was in his 86th year. Cherished husband of Coleen Riddell (nee Woods) for over 60 years. Beloved father of Lisa (Luc), Lorilee (Rob). Loving and proud grandfather to Andrew (Jessica), Stefan and Michelle. Great-Grandfather to Thomas. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Grace Riddell, bothers Jim, John and Robert Kennedy. Survived by his brother Lorne. Donald was born on October 20, 1934 in Beverely Township and grew up on the family farm. He enjoyed his involvement in various sports throughout his life. He was a pitcher for the Galt Terriers, referee for the Ontario Hockey League and enjoyed many rounds of golf in his later years as a member of Doon Valley Golf Club. Don worked as a dedicated civil servant for 40 years with the Province of Ontario. He was a Past Master of the Alma Masonic Lodge in Galt and a dedicated member with wife Coleen of First United Church, Cambridge for over 20 years. Donald and his wife Coleen enjoyed 10 yrs. as SnowBirds in Florida. Donald enjoyed spending quality time with his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by them. No matter how busy or active he was, family always came first. At Donald's request, cremation has taken place. A private graveside service with interment will be held at Mount View Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society.