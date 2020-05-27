50, of Cambridge, passed away at home in the early hours of Friday, May 22, 2020. Don was the loving husband for 20 years to Tracey (Vincent) and amazing dad to Mikaela, Madi and Mack; whom he loved with his whole heart. Don was born in Cambridge on November 30, 1969 to Bob and Eleanor Robbins. Don and Tracey made a home together at Puslinch Lake where they raised their three children. Donny was a true family man. He was known for his quick wit, quirky grin and his kind and generous spirit. He was so passionate about his work at Cambridge Heat Treating (CHT), starting his fulltime career at the age of 15. He and his siblings took over the family business in 2000 and he became President of CHT in 2011. The company has just celebrated its 38th anniversary in business. Don was an active member of industry organizations and was a graduate of Metal Treating Institutes Young Executive Management Training Program. A hardworking man, Don also liked to play hard. He loved riding his Harley, taking trips to Silver Lake Sand Dunes to ATV and boating at the cottage. He also loved to fish and enjoyed fly in fishing trips. He held the world record catch and release for a 20 lb. test in 1994. He enjoyed spending time with his family whenever he could. Don was predeceased by his father Bob, nephew Chris and Bassett Hound Freddy. He is survived by his wife Tracey, his three children Mikaela, Madi, and Mack and his four legged son Murphy, his mother Eleanor, mother-in-law Karen Jessup, his brothers Peter (Lisa) and Randy (Barb), sister Cheryl Mortimer (Bob), brother-in-law Rob Vincent (Jill), nieces and nephews Michele, Stephanie, Brad, Jodie, Sawyer and Holden, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in true Donny style. Donations in memory of Don can be made to the Grand River Hospital Renal Program accessed through the GRH website at www.grhosp.on.ca/help.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 27, 2020.