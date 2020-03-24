|
passed away unexpectedly on Saturday March 21, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital Hamilton. Don Wagler of Baden in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Rose (Holtzhauer) Wagler whom he married June 6, 1964. Dear father of Scott and wife Wendy, Steve and wife Michelle all of New Hamburg. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Brieanna, Tyson, and Samantha. Don is survived by his sisters Shirley and husband Allan Koch of Wroxeter, Judy and husband Harold Shantz of New Hamburg, by special niece Dolores and husband Randy Hopkins of Tavistock and by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Don owned and operate Josslin Insurance Brokers in New Hamburg since 1975. Supporting his community was very important and he did it in many different ways. He was a business leader, a member of the New Hamburg Concert Band, the New Hamburg Board of Trade, a past chair of Tri-County Mennonite Homes and a lifelong member of Steinmann Mennonite Church. Don also enjoyed spending retirement days in Key Largo and at Chesley Lake with his family. He was a talented wood worker, self-taught musician, gardener, wine maker, bread baker and BBQer extraordinaire. He will be missed by many. A private family service will take place at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg with burial in Steinman Mennonite Church Cemetery. A Memorial will be announced at a later time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Hospital or the Steinman Mennonite Church facilities project (roof) would be appreciated by the family. Personal Condolences can be sent at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020