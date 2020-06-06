Passed away at Grand River Hospital - Freeport Campus on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 64 years. Predeceased by his father Crawford Winter. Survived by Mother Doris (Dolly) Winter; sisters Bonnie Ladano (Don) and Lynda Mason; nieces and nephews Michael Ladano (Jennifer), Geoffrey Mason (Susan) and Kathryn Ladano and great nephew Ricardo Mason. In memory of Donald, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 6, 2020.