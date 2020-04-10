Home

Donald Fasken McDonald

Of Royal Terrace Long Term Care passed away at Palmerston District Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Joyce of over 61 years. Loving father of Jane (Steve) Whale of Mildmay, Murray, and David of Moorefield. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Daniel, Kathleen, Curtis and Cameron Whale. Donald will be missed by sister-in-law Elva McDonald, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, James and Edna McDonald, his brothers Kenneth and Joseph (Lorene) McDonald, his sister-in-law Lorraine (Don) Kidd, and brothers-in-law George and Laverne Beggs. A private family graveside service was held Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Final resting place, Bethesda Cemetery, Moorefield. Friends and family may visit the portrait and memorial online at Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston. There will be an opportunity for online reminiscences of Donald and messages to the family. Memorial donations made to The Royal Terrace Residents Council or the Moorefield United Church would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 10, 2020
