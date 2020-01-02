|
It has pleased Almighty God in His divine wisdom and providence to call from his earthly home to his heavenly home, the soul of Donald Poll on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was 97 years, 10 months and 29 days at the time of his death. Born in Kitchener February 2, 1922. Loving husband of 73 years to Marybelle Poll (nee Block). Dear father of Dale (Barbara) of Waterloo and Scott (Peter) of Ottawa. Forever missed by his daughter-in-law, Barbara. Cherished grandfather of Ryan (Darlene) and Tamara (Thomas), and great-grandpa of Liam and Coen. Will be remembered by his brother-in-law Red Hill. Predeceased by his parents, Charles and Dorcas (nee Reitzel) Poll, his sister Doris Hill and his two sons, Alan and Graham. He was a faithful member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church having served at different times during the past 48 years as chairman, secretary, elder, trustee, usher, and chairman of the building committee. Donald served with the Canadian Armed Forces Overseas during WWII. Employed with the city of Kitchener, Tax and Engineering Departments for 37 years. He was a member of YMCA's for 38 years, a past member of the Canadian Royal Legion Branch 50 and a present member of Branch 530. Donald "Doc"'s family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church (322 East Ave., Kitchener), with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Nolan Astley to officiate. Reception to follow in the church hall. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated by the family.(cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Donald "Doc"'s memorial.