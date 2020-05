Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Gosse, son of Cliff and Dorothy Gosse, passed away at Forest Heights in his 69th year. Greatly missed by brothers, Steve (Judy), Kevin (Anne), nephews, nieces, friends and adopted granddaughter, Chloe. Don drove for United Taxi for many years and loved planes, swimming, WW2 history and Star Trek. He was always the first to help others. We miss you Don!



