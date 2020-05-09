It is with heavy hearts and gratefulness for a life well lived that we announce the passing of Donald Morrow. He is survived by Sheila, his loving wife of 67 years, his daughters Martha (David), Mary (Gino), Diane (Gord), Megan, sons Rob (Alexandra), David (Patricia), Ian (Patricia), and was Poppa to his 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Miriam Morrow and brother Dr. John Morrow (Pat). Don retired from IBM after a 35-year career. His passion for golf started at a young age, caddying for his father at the London Hunt Club, and later playing for UWO. He and his buddies bought a Waterloo area farm in the 1960s and developed a lovely golf course called Merry Hill. For the last 30 years, Don was proud of his partnership in St. Andrews Valley Golf Course, where he spent countless hours and built many wonderful friendships. He loved his curling as a long-time member of the Thornhill Club. Don and Sheila spent many winters on Hilton Head Island walking the beach, biking and enjoying their many friends there. Dad would be proud that he was just a 'tap-in' away from his 95th birthday. There will be a private family service followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date.



