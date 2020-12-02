Morrison, Donald James July 14, 1927 - November 29, 2020 It is with heavy hearts his family announces the passing of Donald James Morrison. He died peacefully at Columbia Forest Long Term Care in Waterloo, Ontario, at the age of 93. Proud father to his three children: Suzanne (Ken) Heaton, Debbie (Mark) Weber and Tim (Sharon) Morrison. He was the husband of our cherished mother and grandmother, the late Shirley Morrison (née Long) for 54 years. Survived by his siblings, Jeanette MacQuarrie and Milt (Loretta) Morrison (predeceased by brother John (Jack) Morrison, and parents Hector and Olive Morrison). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Craig (Vanessa), Cameron (Jenny), Michael (Maxine), Jessica (Mark), Shauna (Wyatt), Kassie (Corey) and Kyle (Liz), and remembered as a loving great-grandfather to Ben, Luc, Evan and Cora. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, a family gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Canadian Wildlife Federation can be arranged through Erb and Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St., Waterloo, ON www.erbgood.com
