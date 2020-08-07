It is with great sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Donald J. Good on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in his 69th year. Don resided in New Dundee and was formerly of New Hamburg. Beloved husband of Francine Good whom he married on September 26, 2009. Cherished and loving father and grandfather of Shawn and his wife Jennifer Good and their children Natasha, Dawson and Mitchell; Marcus and his wife Angela Good and their children Dustin and Riley; Cherlyn and her husband Ron Weber and their children Hailey, Tenille, Davis and Joel; and Jacqueline Sturm and her husband Bradley Murray and their children Xavier and Miles. Don will be forever remembered by his siblings; Gerald (Martha) Good, Maurice (Kathryn) Good, Carol (Wayne) McClinton, Marvin (Esther) Good, Dwight (Diane) Good and by his brothers and sisters-in-law Erma (Ross) Shantz, Kimberley (Dale) Noble, David (Lesley) Schnaeringer, Dawn Marie Schnaeringer (John Lawson) and by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Adored fur daddy to Diva and Emmy. Don's life pleasure was agriculture. He spent hours checking fields, monitoring the weather, and freely offering advice. His contribution to equine sport in Canada and his support of developing riders was profound and enduring. Don was very passionate and meticulous about clean vehicles, machinery, and... generally everything! However his greatest joy was his grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A private family funeral will take place on Sunday. Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Face masks are mandatory while in the building. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to Youthdale Riding Program and KidsAbility. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca