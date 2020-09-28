1/1
Donald John Harold Harrison
Don passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 at Parkwood Mennonite Home at the age of 90. He was the beloved husband of Pamela (nee Hunt), father of Ian (Kathryn), Ken (Roberta) and Janet (Mike) Dickenson, and cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Stephanie, Georgia, Reuben, Oliver and Finley. He is predeceased by his first wife Eunice (2001) and sister Elaine Pape. He was a compassionate doctor. He loved people and loved to make them laugh. He gave generously to missions and had a zeal for Bible study and for following after his Lord Jesus. Due to Covid-19, a small private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Extended family and friends are invited to view Don's service at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. In lieu of flowers, donations to the OMF Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Don's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
