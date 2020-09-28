Don passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 at Parkwood Mennonite Home at the age of 90. He was the beloved husband of Pamela (nee Hunt), father of Ian (Kathryn), Ken (Roberta) and Janet (Mike) Dickenson, and cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Stephanie, Georgia, Reuben, Oliver and Finley. He is predeceased by his first wife Eunice (2001) and sister Elaine Pape. He was a compassionate doctor. He loved people and loved to make them laugh. He gave generously to missions and had a zeal for Bible study and for following after his Lord Jesus. Due to Covid-19, a small private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Extended family and friends are invited to view Don's service at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. In lieu of flowers, donations to the OMF Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Don's memorial.