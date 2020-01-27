|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Joseph Weinstein at the age of 92. Dad went peacefully in his home on January 21, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 66 years, 3 children, Dave (Mona) Weinstein, Donna (Kelly) Roberson and Dianne (Dave) Strilchuk, and a dearly loved sister Joan (Gerry) Danner and brother Bernie Weinstein (friend Evelyn). Don leaves behind a lifetime of special moments and warm memories for his grandchildren Alex Weinstein, Devon Strilchuk, Jacklyn Robertson, Jordon (Taylor) Robertson, Jennifer Robertson and Jilene (Taylor) Herd. He is predeceased by his cherished daughter Terese Marie Weinstein, parents Edwin and Eugenia Weinstein, three brothers Harold, Gilbert and Joseph and sister Anne. Don was born in Kitchener, Ontario in 1927, where he met Mary and they married in 1953. They built their first of 3 homes and started their family of 4 children, before moving to Tulameen, BC in 1971, settling in Westbank, BC in 1972. He built the family home on a small acreage where they lived for 38 years before their move to retirement living in 2010. Dad was a devoted and selfless man of god and family and his life was a demonstration of kindness. He will remain in our hearts and never far from our thoughts. Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, West Kelowna, BC. Inurnment to take place in the Spring. In lieu of flowers donations to any cancer research foundation would be appreciated. Condolences to the family may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020