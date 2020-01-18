|
|
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Wednesday, January 15, in his 86th year. He was predeceased by his first wife Lorraine (nee Durrer, 1994) and one son, Larry, (2019). Loving father to surviving children; daughter Val and husband Steve Tonks, of Guelph; daughter Carol, of Carleton Place; son Keith and partner Lyra, of Thailand. Devoted grandfather of Jason Tonks and wife Natalie; Les Liddell and wife Zofia; Aaron Bailey and wife Karrah; Lauren Bailey, Gabe Tonks, Scott Fortune and partner Olivia, Kristen Fortune and partner Brad. Great-grandfather of Ethan and Maya Liddell and Rosemary Bailey. He is also survived by wife Mary Renwick Fortune (nee Will) of The Village of Arbour Trails retirement home, where the couple resided in Guelph; loving brother of Doug and wife Gerry of Belgrave, as well as many nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by stepchildren (Mark, deceased) and wife Lorraine and their child Tara, Gail and husband Bob, their children Mary and Carol; Linda and husband Robert, and their children Brian and Emily, Andrew and wife Wanda, their children Amanda, Angella, and Mark. Born in Wingham near the family farm in Huron County to parents Leslie, and Edna (nee Gilkinson), Don first worked on the farm before beginning a long and successful career with Waterloo Breeders (later United Breeders). He began as a cattle breeding technician before filling various positions that took him around the world as a company representative and finally as head of communications/public relations. Perhaps he was most recognized for the creation of fictitious cow Arabella, used as a means of passing information on to farmers across the province via a humorous column in a newsletter he wrote. A long-time resident of a beautiful home at the hamlet of Inverhaugh, where family and extended family frequently gathered around the dining table; Don also built a modest cottage on Lake Habermehl near Hanover where he often relocated the family during the warmer months and commuted to work from there, providing wonderful summer time activities well remembered by all the family and many friends. Winter months were more dedicated to card games with Don becoming very skilled at the game of solo. Don's calm and ethical demeanour was an inspiration to his children and grandchildren, all deeply devoted to him. The family would like to thank Arbour Trails for their compassionate care. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial visitation at GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph on Sunday, January 19 from 2 - 4 p.m. A private memorial service will be held the following day. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 18, 2020