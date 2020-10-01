1/1
Donald Neil Gunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Neil Gunn October 13, 1944 - September 21, 2020 Left us way to quickly on Monday, September 21, 2020 doing his life's work harvesting his crop of beans. Don was the oldest child of the late Hector and Jean (nee Duncan) Gunn. Loving husband of Meiling (nee George) for 50 years. Cherished father to Lisa (Bob) Nunnikhoven and Jennifer (Don) Gregg. Proud Papa Gunn to Brandon and Brocklyn Nunnikhoven and Kyle and Jessica Gregg. Dear brother to Barbara (Herb) Rau, Mary Ann (Mike) Walsh, Jim Gunn and brother-in-law to Maeque and Garry Nowlan, Milford and Penny George, Frank and Bonnie George, and the late John George. Uncle Donnie was loved and held in the highest regard by all of his nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid 19, we are unable to gather for a regular funeral but in keeping with Donnie's character we will have a Celebration of Life Service after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved