Donald Neil Gunn October 13, 1944 - September 21, 2020 Left us way to quickly on Monday, September 21, 2020 doing his life's work harvesting his crop of beans. Don was the oldest child of the late Hector and Jean (nee Duncan) Gunn. Loving husband of Meiling (nee George) for 50 years. Cherished father to Lisa (Bob) Nunnikhoven and Jennifer (Don) Gregg. Proud Papa Gunn to Brandon and Brocklyn Nunnikhoven and Kyle and Jessica Gregg. Dear brother to Barbara (Herb) Rau, Mary Ann (Mike) Walsh, Jim Gunn and brother-in-law to Maeque and Garry Nowlan, Milford and Penny George, Frank and Bonnie George, and the late John George. Uncle Donnie was loved and held in the highest regard by all of his nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid 19, we are unable to gather for a regular funeral but in keeping with Donnie's character we will have a Celebration of Life Service after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
519-658-9366