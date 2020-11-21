1/1
Donald Rankin Robb
Don passed away peacefully at the Luther Village Retirement Home in Waterloo on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his wife Marilyn Robb (McGillis) in 1979. Loving father of Stephen (Karyn) Robb, David (Karen) Robb, and Julie (Ray) Campagnolo. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Chris), Adam (Josslyn), Amy, Jessica (Roch), and Trevor, and great-grandfather of Landon. Loving long-time companion of Mary MacTavish. Predeceased by his parents George and Bessie Robb of Smiths Falls and his sisters Ruth Robb, Joan Swayne, and Marilyn Appleby. Don worked for 35 years with the Mutual Life Assurance Company. He will also be remembered for his love of golf as a member of the Westmount Golf and Country Club for over 50 years. Don was also known for his passion as a coin collector. Special thanks to the Luther Village Health Care Team for their devoted care and support of Don. A private family service will be taking place. Arrangements entrusted through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
