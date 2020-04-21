Home

More Obituaries for Donald SIEMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald SIEMON

Donald SIEMON Obituary
Donald Siemon died on April 14, 2020 at Grand River Hospital - Freeport Campus at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his partner Julie Gammon, brother Jack and parents Lennis and Grace. He is survived by his family. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of KW http://kwsphumane.ca/donate) or by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Terrace on the Square and the GAU staff at Freeport.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020
