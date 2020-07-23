1/1
Donald SNIDER
1948 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House in Kitchener, on Friday, July 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 71. Don was the beloved husband to Shirley (nee Clements) Snider of 51 years. Loving father to Tammy (Damon) LeDrew and grandpa to Joshua, Alesha and Samantha of Kitchener. Loving father of Gregory Snider and grandpa to Nicholas and Brandon of Kitchener. Brother to Dennis Snider of Durham, Brenda (Donald) Savoie of Brantford. Brother-in-law to Marilyn Mason of Kitchener. Don is predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Elias Snider. Don will also be missed by good friends, Heather and Danny Taylor of Waterloo. Cremation has taken place. A private funeral was held at Parkview cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Innisfree House (Via Lisaard House) would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 23, 2020.
