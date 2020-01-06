Home

Passed away peacefully, in the loving embrace of his family at Grand River Hospital at the age of 80. Don was born on September 24, 1939 in Kitchener. Predeceased by his father Gordon, mother Esther and sister Shirley. Don married Arlene (Hummel) in 1962. Loving father of Carmen Rotteveel (Rob), Christine and David (Cara) and dear brother of Brad (Debbie). Don will be greatly missed by his loving grandchildren, Connor, Orisha (Luke), Shannon (David), James and Abby. Don worked at the Region of Waterloo as a Payroll Supervisor, he was an avid sports fan and was actively involved in many organizations during the course of his life. He was a long time supporter and volunteer with Sports for Special Athletes and other community organizations. Don's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Parish prayers at 4 pm. The Funeral Mass will take place at 11 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Agnes R.C. Church, 75 Bluevale St. North, Waterloo followed by a reception in the church hall. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sports for Special Athletes would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
